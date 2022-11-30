Snow is occupying practically all of Russia, Canada, Alaska and a good part of Scandinavia and Eastern Europe



Never has so much snow in November in the Northern Hemisphere as this year: all the satellite data and the estimates of the American agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) reveal it. It is a real record! Now the question arises: will it arrive in Italy too?

Let’s start with the official data, communicated in Italy by the website www.ilmeteo.it: according to the NOAA/Rutgers Global Snow Lab today the snow covers about 41 million square kilometers in the northern hemisphere, as shown by the map below, where the ice of the Arctic ice is represented in yellow, while in white the snow cover still present in Europe, North America and Asia . Northern Hemisphere snow cover.

Snow is occupying practically all of Russia, Canada, Alaska and a good part of Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. From the graph we can see that it is the absolute record since the surveys have existed, i.e. since 1967. We are, in fact, well beyond the norm of the period as can be seen by following the path of the purple line, that of this year. extent of snow on the ground at the end of November (data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute)

The extent of snow on the ground in late November is one of the most important indicators for long-term weather forecasts ahead of Winter. Scientific studies support how abundant snow anticipated in Siberia creates the conditions for marked pellicular cooling at ground level. In this way the early strengthening of the Siberian thermal anticyclone is encouraged. In fact, the models begin to outline for the next few days first a huge Russian-Siberian anticyclone with exceptional values ​​of 1070hPa, then also a large positive anomaly of the geopotentials between Russia and Scandinavia. In short, something big is brewing for the start of next winter. For the moment we can tell you that the snow will return to Italy at altitudes that are still quite high for the period.

At least until the Immaculate Conception a series of cyclones will cause waves of bad weather with rain and snowfall at high altitudes hill/mountain. To be evaluated later if the cold arctic currents will be able to break through to western Europe and Italy, thus starting a cooling right towards the winter solstice.

