The heat is about to return. The third heat wave of this summer will hit Italy from Friday. Until Thursday 17 the weather will not undergo major changes; the sun will prevail over most of Italy and thunderstorms may develop only in the Alpine sectors and more occasionally in the Apennines, especially in Trentino Alto Adige and Cadore. The new turning point will take place from Friday 18. From this date the African anticyclone Nerone will pump further hot air from Africa, starting a respectable thermal escalation for the period in which it will take place, as revealed by Ilmeteo.it.

But today, Wednesday 16 August, there are already three cities with a red sticker: Florence, Brescia and Bolzano; in orange Bologna, Perugia and Verona. While it is yellow alert for bad weather in Abruzzo, Lombardy, Molise, Umbria and Veneto.

The sun will prevail over all regions, the sky will be practically clear, thunderstorms in the Alps will almost disappear and temperatures, as mentioned, will suffer a sharp rise starting from the central regions. By the weekend the maximum values ​​in the Centre-North will reach peaks of 37-39°C as in Florence, Rome, Bologna, Prato, Terni, Pavia, Alessandria, Rovigo. Higher values ​​are instead expected in the inland areas of Sardinia. A little less hot in the South. The peaks of 40 degrees will be reached at the beginning of next week, especially in Tuscany and in the Po Valley. In short, a sharp increase in heat starting from the weekend.

When will this new wave end? For now it is too early to say for sure, but according to some hypotheses an Atlantic perturbation full of violent storms could arrive around the 26-27th of the month.