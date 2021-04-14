Weather Mostly sunny spring weather is expected on Wednesday

No weather warnings have been issued for land or sea areas for Wednesday.

In Finland the weather today is widespread sunny in the southern and central parts of the country. Some snowfall can be obtained in Arm Lapland and Northeast Finland.

Tomorrow, Thursday, there will be a warning about the risk of grass fire in Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia. On Thursday, the sun shines from an almost cloudless sky elsewhere except in the northern parts of Lapland.