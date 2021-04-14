Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Weather Mostly sunny spring weather is expected on Wednesday

April 14, 2021
in World
No weather warnings have been issued for land or sea areas for Wednesday.

In Finland the weather today is widespread sunny in the southern and central parts of the country. Some snowfall can be obtained in Arm Lapland and Northeast Finland.

To date, no weather warnings have been issued for land or sea areas.

Tomorrow, Thursday, there will be a warning about the risk of grass fire in Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia. On Thursday, the sun shines from an almost cloudless sky elsewhere except in the northern parts of Lapland.

