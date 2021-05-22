Weather More than ten centimeters of new snow fell in Lapland, in the morning there were “light cannon shelters” in the trees in Kittilä

Snowfall in May is not uncommon in Lapland.

Landscape was white when the CEO of Visit Levi Yrjötapio Kivisaari woke up on Saturday at his home in Kittilä.

“There’s probably twenty cents of snow here during the night – at least when you look at your own yard. In the morning when I woke up, there were light cannon shelters in the trees. The nature was white throughout, ”Kivisaari told HS on Saturday afternoon.

It rained in Lapland the night before Saturday and on Saturday a decent layer of new snow.

Meteorological body According to the measurement points, more than ten centimeters of new snow has fallen in the Central and Northern Lapland region.

“From the camera cameras, you can see that sometimes the roads there have been very white, for example in the Ivalo and Kittilä areas,” says the meteorologist Iiris Viljamaa From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Most snow has fallen in the Inarinjärvi area, where new snow had accumulated fifteen centimeters on Saturday.

Before Saturday’s rain The snow had already melted in many places in Lapland as well. Instead, there was still several tens of centimeters of snow on the slopes and legal areas of the fells before the new rains.

On Saturday, the maximum snow depth was measured at the Kittilä Kenttärova station, where the snow was 54 centimeters on Saturday. Of that fresh snow that fell on Saturday was ten inches.

Kittilä In Levi, the winter season of the ski resort ended on May 9, but the last snow has been able to ski right up to these days.

“One track has been held here. Yes, there has been so much snow in the reservoir and as a trail base that people have tried to utilize these snow conditions to the last, ”says Yrjötapio Kivisaari.

“Surely someone has also been spinning on the tracks. As long as there is snow, we will definitely ski here. ”

For motorists Saturday morning was challenging, as the roads in Kittilä were also snowy.

“There have been a bit awkward conditions because all the locals here have already changed their winter tires to summer tires. In the morning, you have to be careful when moving on the roads, ”Kivisaari said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the weather changed dramatically in Lapland, as the recent warm weather reached as far north. According to Kivisaari, Kittilä was 17–18 degrees warm at best.

In Lapland however, is accustomed to large weather variations in the spring. The snowfall in May is not uncommon either.

“Circumstances are very different. Surprisingly, snow can come here in the middle of summer as well. At best, I remember that sometimes there was light snowfall around Midsummer, when the temperature has dropped rapidly due to northern air currents, ”says Kivisaari.

“But last [lauantain vastaisena] there was an exceptional amount of snow at night. ”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather in Lapland is expected to clear during the night before Sunday. There will be more rain in Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu. At least in the Northeast, rain comes as sleet or snow.

“Late at night or during the morning, it can rain around Oulu and further south in the direction of Kokkola. The night is quite cold, the zero limit drops to the height of Oulu, ”said meteorologist Iiris Viljamaa on Saturday.