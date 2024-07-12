More of the half of the state of Mexico They expect this Friday very heavy to intense rainswhile the stronger temperatures are expected in the Baja California Peninsula and in Sonoraaccording to him Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

Early morning

Early this Friday morning, tropical wave No. 8 over western Mexico, in interaction with low pressure channels that extend over the Sierra Madre Occidental, the center and east of the country, will cause intense rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Morelos and Puebla; very heavy rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Mexico City, and heavy rains in Tlaxcala, details the SMN.

A low pressure center over the northeast of the country, combined with instability at altitude and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, will generate intense rainfall in Coahuila and Nuevo León, very heavy rainfall in Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí; as well as very strong winds with the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, low pressure channels over the northwest and north of Mexico in interaction with divergence at height will generate heavy rains in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, as well as isolated rains in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Strong to very strong winds are also expected with the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Sonora and Chihuahua.

Tropical wave No. 9 over the Yucatan Peninsula will interact with a low pressure channel over southeastern Mexico, producing heavy rainfall in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas; very heavy rainfall in Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

These rains will be accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail, and could also cause rivers to rise, landslides or floods.

On day

During the day, tropical wave No. 8 will be located south of the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit, causing heavy to very heavy rains in the west of the country, with intense rainfall in Jalisco. It is expected to continue moving westward and stop affecting the country by the end of the day, according to the SMN.

Low pressure channels will extend over the Sierra Madre Occidental, the northeast, center and east of the Mexican Republic, in combination with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from both coasts, will produce showers and heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail in these regions, in addition to the northwest and north of the country, with intense rainfall forecast in Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas and Nayarit.

On the other hand, tropical wave No. 9 will move through southeastern Mexico in interaction with a low pressure channel over the southern Gulf of Mexico, causing showers and heavy to very heavy rains in the Yucatan Peninsula, the south and southeast of the country, with intense rainfall in Guerrero, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Finally, the hot to very hot weather will continue over entities in the northwest, north and northeast of the national territory, with temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora.

Rain forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guerrero, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Chiapas

Heavy rains with very heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Intervals of showers with heavy rain (25 to 50 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Isolated showers (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California.

Heavy rains could cause flooding, mudslides and flooding, as well as an increase in river and stream levels.

Wind gusts could topple trees and billboards.

Maximum temperature forecast for this Friday, July 12, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Minimum temperature forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Durango, State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024:

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California; with dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi and Zacatecas.

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo; with possible dust storms: Durango, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato.

Wind with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Queretaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.