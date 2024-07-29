The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) reports that the Today’s weather temperatures above 100°C are highlighted 40 °C in northern Mexicothe presence of a monsoon and tropical waves that will impact with rains in various regions of Mexico today, July 29, 2024.

The warm to hot environment will persist in most of the national territory, being stronger in the north of the country. Maximum temperatures are forecast to exceed 40°C in areas of Baja California and Sonoraand temperatures of 35 to 40°C in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Durango, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. Temperatures of 30 to 35°C are expected in San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz.

He Mexican monsoon will be primarily responsible for the heavy rains that are expected in Sonora and heavy rains in Sinaloa These precipitations will be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail.

It is expected isolated showers in Baja California and Baja California Sur. In the north of the country, a low pressure channel and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean will generate very heavy rains in Chihuahua, Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima, and heavy rains in Durango and San Luis Potosí, also with electrical discharges and hail.

The tropical wave No. 14in interaction with a low pressure zone with cyclonic potential and another low pressure channel in the center of the country, will produce heavy rains in Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas. Heavy rains are expected in Michoacán, the State of Mexico and Morelos, and heavy rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Mexico City. This phenomenon will also bring electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail in these regions.

Warnings for rain and strong winds

Heavy rains could cause flooding, floods and landslidesas well as increasing the levels of rivers and streams. The gusts of wind, which can reach between 50 and 70 km/h, could knock down trees and advertising signs, mainly in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

For more detailed information and updates on the weather forecast, please check our weather page. DEBATE throughout the day or the official site of the WITH WATER and stay up to date with alerts issued by Civil protection. Don’t forget to take precautions.