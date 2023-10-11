Weather | More than 30,000 households without electricity, wind warnings issued

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued wind warnings for all sea areas and almost all of Finland.

Wednesday night as a result of the storm winds, more than 30,000 households were without electricity at ten in the evening, according to the Energy Industry from the power outage map.

Satakunta and Päijät-Hämeen rescue services have reported in message service X that they received several damage control tasks on Wednesday evening.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued wind warnings for all sea areas and almost all of Finland. A warning of dangerously strong winds is issued in central Finland and in the provinces of Southern, Central and Northern Ostrobothnia.