Weather More snow is expected to start the ski holidays in the east and north – the Arctic air mass will make it colder than usual next week

Saturday’s snowfall may come in the west, partly as a sleet. Sunday is a frosty day across the country.

Of the year the last ski holidays start over the weekend in unstable and windy weather, the Finnish Meteorological Institute reports.

On Saturday, a large snow area will arrive from the west, which will reach eastern Finland by the afternoon. Rainfall can come in the west partly as sleet.

In the afternoon and evening, especially in the west, there may also be thick showers of snow or sleet, which may be accompanied by gusts of strong wind, says the on-duty meteorologist Paavo Korpela.

In the northern and eastern parts of the country, the frost on Saturday is about 4–8 degrees, in the western part of the country the temperature varies from three degrees of frost to four degrees of temperature.

Driving conditions are poor almost all over the country on Saturday due to snowfall.

On the night before Sunday, it will be about five to ten degrees below zero in the whole country. The wind in the archipelago of southwestern Finland and Åland can reach storm readings, ie at least 21 meters per second.

On Sunday the whole country is about three to nine degrees below zero and the wind is gentle. There will also be snowfall or deafness, which is more scattered and weaker than on Saturday.

Poor driving is concentrated in eastern Finland on Sunday.

Sun and frost are expected on Mondays: the morning will lighten in the southern parts of the country by about 10-15 minus degrees, the rest of the country will have 15-20 degrees in the morning. Weatherier than usual weather forecast for the season is expected well into next week.

“There is an Arctic air mass on Finland,” says Korpela.

After the middle of next week, Finland will be approaching a significant low pressure, which may later bring snowdrops.