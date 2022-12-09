Weather | More snow is coming to Finland this weekend – driving weather is dangerous in Uusimaa

Snowfall will continue on Saturday on the south coast. The weather is cold all over the country.

More some parts of the country will get snow again this weekend and at the same time the weather will get colder, says Foreca on its website.

On Saturday, we may get more than ten centimeters of new snow in some places on the south coast. The frost readings are mostly 5–10 degrees. If the cloud cover cracks, there may be more frost.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of dangerous driving weather in Uusimaa and potentially dangerous driving weather elsewhere in southern and central Finland, except for the west coast.

On Sunday snowfall will decrease in the southern and central parts of the country, but snow may still fall locally. In Lapland, the frost tightens at its highest point, reaching twenty degrees.

At the beginning of next week, Finland may experience a winter storm, when the snowfall will again be heavy in places. In addition, the Foreca page states that according to forecasts, the weather next week will be clearly colder than the current averages.