Weather | Monday starts with freezing weather – in the evening a rain zone arrives, bringing heavy snowfall

The snowfall can be heavy on Tuesday. The frost will intensify on Wednesday in the southern and central parts of the country.

Monday starts in Finland in clear freezing weather, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo.

Temperatures vary during the day in the southern and central parts of the country between zero and ten degrees below zero. It is slightly colder in the north, around five to fifteen degrees below zero.

During the day, the weather will become cloudier in Western and Southern Finland. During the evening, a rain zone will arrive from the west, which will rain down in the southwest as water and sleet, elsewhere as snow.

“In the west, no more than five centimeters of snow will fall during Monday evening,” says Sinisalo.

Warnings for bad driving weather due to rain have been issued in western Finland for the evening.

Rainy area moves during the evening and night from west to south. On Tuesday, according to Sinisalo, it will snow all day in the southern and central parts of the country. Snowfall can be heavy.

“Especially in Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, snow can fall steadily. Snow can accumulate in these areas up to fifteen centimeters”, says Sinisalo.

In addition to Uusimaa and Pirkanmaa, warnings of very bad driving weather have been issued for the whole of Tuesday in Satakunta, Varsinais-Suomi, Kymenlaakso and Kanta- and Päijät-Häme.

In Central Finland, South Savo, South Karelia, Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia, bad driving weather warnings are in effect on Tuesday.

According to Sinisalo, snow may also fall in places in the north. However, the rains in these areas remain low.

According to Sinisalo, the temperatures will stay at pretty much the same readings on Tuesday as on Monday. In the south, temperatures are between zero and ten degrees below zero. In the north, temperatures are between five and fifteen degrees below zero.

Snow showers will continue on Wednesday weakened. According to Sinisalo, several centimeters of snow can accumulate in the southern and central parts of the country.

The weather will get colder during Wednesday in the southern and central parts of the country. Temperatures in the area can drop to fifteen degrees below zero. Temperatures on the coast remain at most ten degrees below zero.

“The temperatures do not change significantly in the north, but there are at least ten degrees below zero or colder,” says Sinisalo.

In the southern and southeastern parts of the country, there are warnings of bad driving weather due to snowfall on Wednesday.