There is no trace of permanent spring in Germany in May either. It stays that way at least until Pentecost. Even after that, however, the weather does not necessarily have to improve, according to the models.

Munich – Waiting for real spring or even the harbingers of summer will be a real test of patience this year. The hopes that after the ice saints the situation would suddenly change in the second half of May have long since been dashed. Rather, the actual merry month presents itself in April garb. The inconsistent weather is the only consistency in Germany.

Meteorologist Jan Schenk from Weather Channel already declares May to be too cold and wet – despite some uncertainties for the last week and a half. “The weather will remain changeable until Pentecost, but it could actually be that Pentecost will be the turning point,” says the expert.

Weather around Whitsun: Warm air does not get through to Germany because of the polar jet

His explanation for the still modest weather situation in this country: A high pressure area over Greenland pushes the polar jet south. As a result, Germany is on the cold side, there is no getting through for warm air. “It stays cool, it stays changeable”, Schenk sums up the coming days. In addition to plenty of rain – up to 100 liters poured onto the square meter by Pentecost – the sun was also there, but it was “not particularly warm”.

Only on the holiday weekend would temperature waves build up on the Atlantic: “This increases the chance that warm air will come to us again.” On the Saturday before Pentecost, temperatures of up to 17 degrees can be reached in the north-east, while in the south and west are against it at most eleven to 13 degrees inside. But after that the thermometer goes uphill, it can be hoped for 20 degrees, maybe even up to 25 degrees.

Weather around Pentecost: European model sees a maximum of 15 degrees in Germany

But this prognosis does not yet seem all too certain. Because Alban Burster from wetter.com estimates the chances of a warm Pentecost based on the various weather models to be at most 35 percent. According to the meteorologist, it is more likely to be “changeable, cool and windy”.

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) sees a low pressure area over Scandinavia and a high over the Atlantic around Pentecost. This is a “classic weather situation that the air mass flows from the northwest towards Germany”. Because it will be “pretty fresh”, ten to 15 degrees are possible at most.

Whitsun weather: US model raises hopes for warmer holidays

The US weather service, on the other hand, predicts significantly more pleasant days of Pentecost in its GFS model – the abbreviation stands for Global Forecast System. According to him, the coldest air mass would hit Germany only in the very east. The high pressure area is here south of the British Isles, but extends to the west of the Federal Republic. The warm air would flow from the southwest towards Central Europe.

However, Burster also shows that the last week of May is still associated with large fluctuations in terms of the forecast. In the worst case, temperatures in Munich these days can even slide into the single digits. Which would undoubtedly have more of winter than summer. (mg)

