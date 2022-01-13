Thursday, January 13, 2022
Weather Mild weather poses a risk of slipping for pedestrians in much of the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2022
in World
The risk of slipping is considerable.

Condensed the weather today knows the danger of slippage for pedestrians in much of the country.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning against bad pedestrian weather is valid in the area from the southern part of the country to Northern Ostrobothnia, North Savo and North Karelia. As a warning, sidewalks are very slippery because there is water on top of the ice on them. The risk of slipping is considerable.

In addition, driving conditions are poor at least in the morning in the eastern part of the country due to snow or sleet and condensation.

It is windy in all sea areas today.

Recommended

