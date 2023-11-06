Weather | Mild temperatures can make the beginning of the week foggy

On Monday, the rains will focus on Eastern Finland, and on the southern coast the temperature can rise to plus eight degrees.

Moist According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather and mild temperatures can create a lot of fog from the beginning of the week, especially in southern Finland.

On Monday, daytime temperatures will be between one and eight plus degrees in most of Finland.

Meteorologist on duty Petri Hoppula said on Sunday that on Monday there will be frost only in the northern parts of Lapland. According to him, the rains will be concentrated in Eastern Finland during the day, but occasional rains may also occur on the west side of Päijänne.

Locally, according to him, it can still rain in many places on Tuesday.

Loud according to Hoppula, the weather will continue on Tuesday, but on Wednesday a high pressure area will start to strengthen over Lapland, which will cause the temperature to drop and the freezing point to move towards Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad driving weather in Lapland until Monday morning. In western Finland, i.e. Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Ostrobothnia and South Ostrobothnia, a flood warning is still valid on Monday.