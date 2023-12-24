Weather, mild climate at Christmas and Boxing Day thanks to the anticyclone: ​​temperatures up to 15-18 degrees

This year will be a mild Christmas, thanks to the anticyclone which will keep away the typical disturbances of this time of year. However, despite the presence of this anticyclone, the weather will not be uniformly beautiful and sunny.

Compared to seasonal averages, temperatures will be unusually high. This will be the case in particular in the Alpine regions, where temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees higher than average, and in many areas of central-southern Italy. For Christmas and Boxing Day, maximum temperatures could reach 15 degrees in the south, with peaks of up to 17/18 degrees in the major islands. An unusually warm climate, which continues to surprise despite having become more frequent in recent years.

The downside will be the return of some fog banks on the northern plains due to the absence of wind, particularly during the nights and after sunset on December 26th. This phenomenon will be accentuated along the coasts, in particular in eastern Liguria and in upper Tuscany, where advection fogs or maritime clouds will form. The latter originate from the movement of warm and humid air masses over the cold surface of the sea.

Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that these atmospheric elements could cause localized light rain or classic episodes of drizzle. Finally, there will also be many clouds on the central-south Tyrrhenian side, accompanied by westerly winds.