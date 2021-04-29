Weather Midsummer Eve is mostly rainy in the southern and central parts of the country

At its highest, the temperature can rise by more than ten degrees in the south on the eve.

Labor Day is spent in the southern and central parts of the country mostly in rainy weather, and the cloud cover may also tear, says the meteorologist on duty Sini Tenhunen From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Daytime temperatures move in the southern and central parts around five and ten plus degrees. At its highest, mercury can rise even slightly above ten degrees.

“Most likely, those temperatures above ten are all in the south,” Tenhunen explains.

Isolated light showers may occur in North Savo, North Karelia, North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu.

“But nonetheless, the cloudiness is cracking, which means that there is no full roof over your head either,” says Tenhunen.

It may be a little more cloudy in the direction of Lapland, but even there the sun should show up. In the southern and central parts of Lapland, the thermometer shows a few degrees during the day and a few degrees below zero in the northern parts.

Labor Day the night before is, according to Tenhuse, quite merry. The south and west coasts are around zero and a few plus degrees, the rest of the country is frosty. The coldest at night is in Lapland, where you can break even minus ten degrees.

At the moment, it seems that no major rainfall would be known on Labor Day.

“Possibly some showers may occur in the middle stages of the earth, perhaps in an eastern orientation, but otherwise the sun should appear in much of the country.”

Labor Day apparently not quite as warm as Labor Day. In the southern part of the country, the daytime temperature is 6–10 and in the central parts 3–6 degrees.

“In northern Lapland, where rain showers are still the most common, there are again between a few degrees of frost and a few degrees of plus,” says Tenhunen.