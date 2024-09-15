Weather | Meteorologist: There’s still summer left

Weather|The warmer than usual weather will continue throughout Finland for next week, but then it will cool down.

Sundays was spent in many places in Finland already in rather autumnal weather, but summer will return next week, at least to southern Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at Foreca Anna Latvala.

Temperatures will vary next week in the capital region and southern Finland by 20 degrees on both sides. Thanks to the high pressure, the rains will also be low.

“If there are rains, they mostly occur as occasional showers on the night before Tuesday and on Tuesday,” Latvala says.

On Monday and Tuesday in the southern parts of the country Cloudiness will vary. The rest of the week is expected to be clear, sunny and cloudy again.

Also the country in the central and northern parts next week the temperatures will be warmer than usual for the time of year.

According to Latvala, temperatures vary between 14 and 18 degrees in the central parts of the country and between 10 and 15 degrees in the northern parts. Normally, at this time of year, temperatures are five degrees lower in both the south and the north.

From the end of the week the north-west wind gets stronger and cold air circulates in Finland, affecting especially the northern and central parts of the country.

“It can even snow on the fells of Northern Lapland on the weekend,” says Latvala.

Latvala still cannot say exactly at what point the cold air will reach the southern parts of the country.

Latvala sums up next week’s weather in southern Finland largely in accordance with Mamba’s hit:

“There is still summer left, there will still be some beautiful days.”

Then, however, we will clearly be moving towards more autumnal weather, Latvala believes.