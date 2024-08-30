Weather | Meteorologist: The light barrier will break today, but then there will be a turn

Weather|According to the meteorologist on duty, it is possible that there will still be heat in September.

From Friday it’s coming to be a warm day, downright hot in places in southern Finland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen according to that, you can expect the heat line to break on Friday in Uusimaa and Häme.

After Friday, the weather will cool down, and temperatures below 20 degrees can be expected throughout the country during the weekend.

Could imagine that the hot days would stay on Fridays this year. However, Keränen does not dare to promise that yet.

“I’m not going to pass judgment yet that this [perjantai] would be the last hot day,” he says.

According to Keränen, it is possible that the temperatures in southern Finland may rise to freezing temperatures next week. However, he emphasizes that it is still difficult to predict the weather in the first week of September.

“Forecasts have varied a lot in the last few days, but there are such possibilities that around Tuesday-Wednesday, we might even reach the heat limit,” he says.

Breaking the Helleraja in September would be somewhat rare, although not exceptional. According to Keränen, there are on average “a few” hot days in the autumn months.

“But those September heats are not annual. It’s been at least a few years here since the last time there were hot days in September,” says Keränen.

On Friday in the western parts of the country, heavy rain and thundershowers are expected in some places, which can cause urban flooding, Keränen says.

During the night, the rain front will slowly move eastward, and on Saturday, thunderstorms will take over eastern Finland.

According to Keränen, thundershowers can also be accompanied by strong thunderstorms in some places.

“It’s going to be quite summery weather, even in terms of thunderstorms, when it still rumbles at the turn of September,” says Keränen.

Also in Uusimaa, during the night, Saturday morning and early morning, there may be heavy water rains as the front line moves to the east.