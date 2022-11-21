Weather | Massive snow chaos in Sweden, lightning struck plow trucks in Stockholm

The snowfall is expected to continue. The police have urged people in Stockholm to stay in remote work on Tuesday.

Snowing has caused major traffic problems in Sweden on Monday.

The snow chaos has especially hit the capital Stockholm, where trains, flights and bus services have had to be canceled, among other things. Both the police and SL, which manages Stockholm’s local transport, have urged city residents to stay at home, reports a Swedish newspaper, among other things Aftonbladet.

In addition to the snowfall, there have been thunderstorms in Stockholm on Monday, and according to the Swedish Meteorological Institute, several flashes of lightning have been registered in the Stockholm area. The plow trucks have been in trouble while plowing the city streets on Monday evening.

“Several plow machines have broken down. Some machines have been struck by lightning. In addition, some machines have broken down due to a far too heavy load due to large and very large amounts of snow,” says a spokesman for the transport office Malinda Flodman for Aftonbladet.

A cyclist in the middle of a snowstorm in Stockholm on Monday.

Snow it has been raining over Stockholm since Saturday. Around 5 centimeters more snow is expected in the capital area during the night.

On Monday evening, the police urged people to work remotely on Tuesday, if possible.

“During Tuesday, there is a risk that traffic will slow down due to slips, slush, poor visibility and snowfall. Everyone who has the opportunity to work from home tomorrow, Tuesday, is advised to do so,” the police urges on their website.

Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT according to the country’s Meteorological Institute, the country’s Meteorological Institute has issued an orange warning about snowfall in a large part of Stockholm County. It means that the snowfall may be heavy in some places, road traffic may be in great difficulty, air and rail traffic may be delayed.

In addition, a yellow warning is in effect in many parts of the country.

More snow is expected in many parts of the country.