October has started and so far there has been a lot of rain. What happens now? The 100-year calendar has the answer.

It was on September 22nd Beginning of autumn .

. How will that Weather in the October develop?

in the develop? Of the 100 year calendar does not prophesy anything good.

Munich – Summer is long gone and, like every year, it was far too short. Two weeks ago people in Germany could enjoy the sun outdoors. But that’s over now, it’s getting uncomfortable.

Since September 22nd it’s official autumn. Do we still have to prepare for rainy afternoons and bad weather *? Or a golden one awaits us after all October? Or even threatens an earlier Onset of winter? Of the centenary calendar gives a forecast like that Weather* in October in the lunar year 2020/21.

Weather: 100 year calendar predicts snow in October

According to the Weather forecast of the 100-year calendar, October unfortunately begins very unsteadily. It should be very cold from October 14th. The temperatures should even be below the freezing point sink. According to the centenary calendar, it should rain lightly on October 23 and 24, 2020, and it should be frosty, reports news.de.

“Snow* According to the portal, it should be on October 26th, 27th and 28th. After that, it should remain cold and frozen before the month ends with rain on October 31, ”the portal continues. Whether the centenary calendar is right with its weather forecast for October 2020? We will see it soon.

“Abendrot – good weather”, it says in the farmers calendar … hmmmm unfortunately not always … 😥 pic.twitter.com/zvvumXvq9p – sandra boner (@sabostern) April 10, 2017

The 100-year calendar predicts the weather every seven years

Contrary to what its name suggests, the 100-year calendar does not predict the weather every hundred years, but every seven years. In the 17th century, the abbot Mauritius Knauer create a calendar that lasts forever. He watched that Weather and then made predictions based on his notes. The basis was the astronomical worldview of that time. People already knew the celestial bodies moon, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, the sun, Venus and Mercury. Therefore, the abbot assigned each of them the rule of one year. 2020 is under the reign of the moon.

His goal was to provide reliable weather forecasts, especially for farmers: When should the sowing be started? With which harvest is to be expected? What many today also call Farmers calendar For some it is pure charlatanism, for others it is an instrument that is used in everyday life. (ck) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Hendrik Schmidt / dpa-Zentralbild / ZB