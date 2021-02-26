Deep “Erik” pulls up. It is only a weak cold front, but spring in winter is over for the time being. The warm weather in Germany is coming to an end. “Rain of blood” is the order of the day.

Munich – Saharan dust over Germany created a special atmosphere in the sky in the last few days. Everything turned orange, especially at sunset. It looked spectacular in photos. More than 14 million tons of Saharan dust circulated through the atmosphere over North Africa, the North Atlantic and Europe, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). The weather phenomenon is fascinating. The DWD warned of a “deterioration in air quality” Merkur.de * reported.

Weather in Germany: First Sahara dust – then “blood rain”

The warm weather is over. The cold front from deep “Erik” over the North Sea slowly crossed Germany on Friday. According to DWD experts, it is slowly shifting from the northeast to the center and south. And the low has rain in its luggage.

“This means that the Sahara dust will also disappear for the first time. It will be washed out of the atmosphere by a little rain tomorrow, this can lead to a rain of blood, ”says meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met.

“Rain of blood” is what happens when the brownish sand falls on the earth as a result of precipitation, explains Jung. Most of the time it is just a greasy film that is particularly noticeable on smooth surfaces. The Sahara dust is deposited everywhere.

Weather in Germany: Where exactly does the “rain of blood” fall?

“The rainy area stretches from North Rhine-Westphalia to Brandenburg and then works its way south on Friday,” explains Andreas Machalica von wetter.com. According to the weather expert, there can be this typical rain of blood, interspersed with Saharan dust, anywhere. Even in Baden-Württemberg it could be loud heidelberg24.de *To give a shower of blood. Even if the cars are dirty, the Sahara dust also has positive sides. The dust is a very good fertilizer for nature, “they are also mineral nutrients”. Finally, the cold front reaches the south. This is where the Sahara dust stays in the air the longest.

It’s getting a lot cooler. The maximum values ​​are then more in the single-digit range. Where it rains longer only by 9 degrees. Winter is coming back – from a winter comeback including snow, reports Merkur.de*. In the night of Saturday, the DWD expects temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees, especially in the mountains. According to the forecasts, snow is also possible on the edge of the Alps.

Tons of Sahara dust in the air – now comes the “rain of blood”. © Arne Dedert / dpa

Weather in Germany – forecast for the first week of March

But the Sahara dust is not over yet. “The new forecasts for next week show that the warm south-westerly current will return in the middle of the week, and with it the Saharan dust,” said meteorologist Jung. The next warm spring round is then apparently going. The winter seems almost without a chance, so his conclusion. Contrary to the first forecasts for a cold March winter *. “There really doesn’t seem to be a lot of the mild winter 2020/21,” estimates the weather expert.

Dominik Jung also provides the prospects for Friday and the next few days:

Friday : 8 to 17 degrees, a weak weather front moves from northwest to southeast, sometimes some rain, blood rain, as the dust is washed out of the atmosphere

: 8 to 17 degrees, a weak weather front moves from northwest to southeast, sometimes some rain, blood rain, as the dust is washed out of the atmosphere Saturday : 6 to 12 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, mostly dry, but cooler

: 6 to 12 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, mostly dry, but cooler Sunday : 7 to 12 degrees, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds, dry

: 7 to 12 degrees, sometimes sun, sometimes clouds, dry Monday : 9 to 14 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, dry

: 9 to 14 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, dry Tuesday : 12 to 17 degrees, mostly friendly and warmer

: 12 to 17 degrees, mostly friendly and warmer Wednesday : 13 to 20 degrees, very warm again, new Saharan dust

: 13 to 20 degrees, very warm again, new Saharan dust Thursday : 9 to 16 degrees, individual showers, mix of sun and clouds

: 9 to 16 degrees, individual showers, mix of sun and clouds Friday: 6 to 11 degrees, sun and clouds alternate, now and then showers

