Weather Low pressures bring snowfall to Finland on Thursday and Friday: in the south the snowstorm turns into rain

The calm cycle does not destroy the ski winds. Winter continues next week in frosty weather.

19.1. 16:20

Weather condenses in southern Finland from the end of the week to the plus side, but the ski trails and toboggan runs are not destroyed by a short warm period.

A gentle breath arrives in the southwestern archipelago early on Thursday and warms the weather up to five degrees. The front moves around Uusimaa during the day.

“On Thursday night, it condenses to zero or on the plus side, especially in the western parts of Uusimaa,” says the meteorologist Iiris Viljamaa From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Low pressures flow into Finland for a week, bringing snowfall. On the south coast, most snow comes on Thursday.

“Rainfall can become 8 to 12 centimeters. In the central parts of the country, it will snow more on Thursday and even on Friday, ie from 15 centimeters to close to 20 centimeters, ”says Viljamaa.

When the weather on the southwest and south coasts will be strongly condensed on Thursday night, with snow turning into water. There is mainly water dripping in the permit, because at the same time the compatible water is giving way and the weather is falling.

The rain won’t last long, as by Friday night the rainy area will rise again from lunch – even more watery.

“On Friday, we are in the south on the plus side, which means that the rain is wetter, sleet, maybe water,” says Viljamaa.

Mild, the weather of a couple of three degrees Celsius will continue in southern Finland on Saturday, but the rains have shifted further north. The weather is mostly cloudy.

Viljamaa’s heat wave is expected to be over in the south on Sunday, when we will get to the frost side again. Next week, the little frosts will continue and may even intensify in the middle of the week.

Snow there is so much in southern Finland now that the short period of snowshoeing does not take a moment.

There is currently 42 cents of snow in Nuuksio, Espoo, and 25–30 cents in Helsinki. In Central Finland, the snow is 20–25 cents and in Lapland 30–45 cents.

In the central parts of the country, the snow comes during Thursday and Friday as frosty snow and there is bad driving.

Snowfall will progress to Lapland during Friday, where it will snow about ten cents in places.