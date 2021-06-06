ofElisabeth Urban shut down

After the first summer days in June, it now remains volatile at first. In some parts of Germany, storms and heavy rain can still be expected.

For the start of the second week of June 2021, it remains difficult to predict where further thunderstorms will form

The storms of the last few days have caused chaos in Germany with high amounts of precipitation.

Offenbach am Main – The weekend weather brought devastating storms and heavy rainfall in parts of Germany, and the fire brigades in particular were challenged with numerous emergency services in many places. After the German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of locally limited heavy rainfalls and “heavy thunderstorms” on Sunday evening, especially on the edge of the Alps, the situation should calm down a little on Monday night. On Sunday, the warnings apply mainly in north-east Bavaria, as well as in the south of Thuringia and Saxony.

In parts of Germany, however, it remains wet even on Monday: According to the DWD, showers and thunderstorms * are to be expected again and again, especially in an area from Franconia via Swabia to the edge of the Alps. In the east and south-east of Bavaria, longer dry and sunny phases are sometimes possible. The temperatures climb to highs between 20 and 27 degrees, it gets warmest in the east of Germany.

Weather expert on the uncertain situation: It is “left to chance” where thunderstorms form

The next few days remain similarly changeable and spatially different, the thunderstorm activity is rather difficult to assess spatially: “The reason for this ‘dilemma’ is the large-scale pressure distribution, which is currently very homogeneous and hardly changes,” said Felix Dietzsch from the weather forecast center the dpa. “Accordingly, there is hardly any movement in the atmosphere, and the humid air mass can more or less boil away. Similar to the bubbles in a saucepan with water, it is left to chance where the thunderstorms then form. “

For Tuesday, the DWD predicts changeable weather in the west and the far east of Germany, but here it should mostly remain dry. In central Germany, showers and dense clouds are expected from the Baltic Sea to the edge of the Alps, and local storms can occur again in southern Germany. The temperatures are then between 19 and 28 degrees. (eu / dpa)