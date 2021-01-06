Highlights: Cold wave continues across North India including the capital Delhi

Morning rains in Delhi, hail also fell in some places

Alert issued for snow storm in many districts of Jammu and Kashmir

new Delhi

The cold havoc that began at the beginning of the new year continues unabated. In the capital Delhi, there was rain this morning and hail fell in many areas. At the same time, an alert has been issued for several districts of Jammu and Kashmir today. Light to moderate rains and thunder showers are expected over parts of western Uttar Pradesh, northern and eastern Rajasthan.

Hail fell in Delhi in the morning

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains in the capital Delhi and surrounding areas today. Meanwhile, there was rain in Delhi in the morning and hail fell in some places. This hail video is from South Delhi.

Snowfall warning in many districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is likely to continue over most places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Apart from this, life is likely to be affected by snowfall in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, an alert has been issued in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the icy storm.

Heavy rain from night in Uttarakhand, snowfall on mountains

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Tehri Garhwal etc. areas have been raining intermittently since night. Snowfall is reported in Chamoli Garhwal and upper areas of Uttarkashi. The rain and snowfall have suddenly dropped mercury in this mountainous state. Hill stations like Mussoorie, Nainital have a large number of tourists waiting to see snowfall.

Chances of rain in these areas too

Light to moderate rains and thunder showers are expected over parts of western Uttar Pradesh, northern and eastern Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted that light to moderate rain may occur in Delhi and its surrounding areas by 7 January. Due to rain, cold can increase in the coming days.