In many areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, it has been raining intermittently since last night. Heavy rains have also occurred in many parts of Telangana and Kerala. According to the weather department, due to the low pressure area in Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some places and light and moderate rain in some places.

Heavy rains in some parts of Kerala

Parts of the South Indian state of Kerala are also receiving heavy rainfall. Photos are from different locations of Malappuram district. Apart from this, life in Hyderabad in Telangana was disturbed last evening.

Flood-like conditions in some parts of Maharashtra

Flood-like conditions arose following heavy rains in the Baramati region of Maharashtra. At the same time, there is waterlogging on Sinhagad road after heavy rains in Pune city. Pictures of waterlogging were also revealed after the rain in Sion and Kings Circle areas of Mumbai.

Heavy rains expected in South Gujarat as well

According to it, there will be heavy rains in the coastal and adjoining areas of Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra. Apart from this, heavy rains are likely at isolated places in coastal South Gujarat.

NDRF teams deployed for rescue in some areas of Maharashtra

Heavy rains have been warned of in many areas of Maharashtra. In this regard, two teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations there. One team has been deployed in Latur and the other in Solapur.

Rain red alert issued for Mumbai

After heavy rains in Mumbai at night, the areas around Sion Police Station and Kings Circle were flooded. The Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert of rain for Mumbai today.