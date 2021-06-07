Weather Lightning, hail, rain and heat are expected for the beginning of the week

Thunderstorms and hail are possible on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Hot summer weather continues this week in much of the country. In addition to the sunshine, rain, thunderstorms and even hail are expected for the early part of the week.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, rain showers will form on the southern and western parts of the country on Mondays and Tuesdays, with occasional lightning.

“Deafness begins to form at noon and deaf development continues on Monday and Tuesday until evening. There may be lightning and even hail among the deaf, ”said the meteorologist on duty Ville Siiskonen The Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

Showers are not light ten-minute summer showers, but can last more than half an hour.

“According to the radar images, the showers seem to be slow-moving. If more deaf people go over the area, the rain can come more than ten millimeters, and the rain show can last more than half an hour, ”says Siiskonen.

The rainfall area in the southern and western parts of the country reaches the level of Central Ostrobothnia and Central Finland. On Tuesday, there will still be rains in the Helsinki metropolitan area and western Finland.

On Wednesday the probability of rain and thunderstorms decreases.

“However, their formation cannot be ruled out on Wednesday,” says Siiskonen.

If the showers do not hit, the temperature will be in the heat on Monday, at least in the southern and western parts of the country. On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, but the 25-degree heat limit could go broken in the western parts of the country. On Thursday, there is no longer any information about the rains, and the temperature is capable of heat readings.

“Sunny, partly cloudy and clear weather is expected in the country at least until Friday,” says Siiskonen.