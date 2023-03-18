It will be a weekend, the one that opened today, beautiful but not everywhere. In fact, in eastern Liguria and in Tuscany, rains are not excluded on Sunday 19 Marchamong other things also possible from the North West to the North East in the evening, on a day that in these areas will look a bit like autumn.

But from Tuesday spring will break out both ‘in name’ and ‘in fact’. The forecasts are by Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of iLMeteo.it, according to whom “A vortex towards Spain is expected to deepen in the next few hours which will push humid currents from the south on its eastern side: in practice, the southern circulation will bring some veils from Sardinia to the north-west, but the weather over Italy will be pleasant and mostly sunny during this last winter Saturday”. the humid flow could be more intense and widespread with overcast skies in the North and also in the Center.On the other hand, the sun will prevail over the rest of the country. We will be able to reach 25 degrees widely in the centre-south, while in the north, thanks to a few passing clouds, the temperatures will settle at 20-22 degrees.

“In general – explains Gussoni – the new week, the first of astronomical spring, will therefore be marked by the sun. The weather, with the blossoming of flowers and blue skies, will remind us of the beginning of a warm spring, probably the most beautiful season from a climatic point of view for Italy”.

The village of Boccadasse (Genoa)

In detail

Sunday 19. In the north: overcast sky, scattered rain from west to east in the evening. In the middle: light rain from Tuscany towards Umbria and Marche in the evening. In the south: mostly sunny.

Monday 20. In the north: scattered clouds, then sun. In the middle: rainy and sometimes stormy passage. In the south: some rain coming. Trend: sunny everywhere with temperatures gradually rising to late spring values.