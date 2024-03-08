This Friday, in Mexicothe frost The strongest will be felt in Chihuahua, Durango, Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas, but there will be few rains and most states will feel a heat between 35 to 45 degrees, depending on Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

Early morning

Early this Friday morning, the front cold 39 will move over the northwest and north of the Mexican territory, it will interact with a polar trough, with the polar and subtropical jet currents and with a dry line extended over Coahuila, causing rains with intervals of showers in areas of Sonora and rains isolated in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Nuevo León, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, up to 80 km/h in Baja California and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the north and west of the country , with possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León; winds that could generate dust devils.

Conditions for falling sleet or snow are expected in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as a drop in temperatures in the northwest and north of Mexico.

A low pressure channel in the southeast of Mexico and the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea will cause showers in Chiapas and isolated rains in Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Also, wind from the south (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h is forecast in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

On day

Already on the day, the cold front 39 will travel through the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, it will interact with a polar trough and with the entry of humidity generated by the polar and subtropical jet currents, causing showers in Sonora and isolated rains in Baja California and Chihuahua, in addition, the conditions for sleet will persist in the first hours of this day in high areas of Sonora and Chihuahua.

The mass of polar air that will drive the front will cause northerly winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h and dust devils in northern and northeastern states of the country.

Also, the cold to very cold environment will continue with frost at dawn in the northwest and north of the national territory, being freezing in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

An anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot evening environment over most of the Mexican Republic, and the “surada” event will persist with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Veracruz and Oaxaca (Isthmus).

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for this Friday, March 8, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Friday: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Friday: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Friday: mountain ranges of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Snow or sleet

Possible snow or sleet during the morning: mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua.

Very cold temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Rain forecast for this Friday, March 8, 2024:

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Sonora.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Chihuahua and Chiapas.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Friday, March 8, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Coahuila (east), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Wind and wave forecast for this Friday, March 8, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind from the north with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Veracruz (south) and Oaxaca (Isthmus); with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

High waves

Waves 1 to 3 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.