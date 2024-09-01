Weather, late summer storm coming

There late summer storm is postponed by a few days: the change of season could however arrive as early as mid-September. This is written on the website www.ilmeteo.it.

The date to mark with a red circle on your calendar is Saturday 7th September when the entrance into the Mediterranean of cunstable winds descending from Northern Europe will interact with the humid heat already present.

Simply put, as we can see from the map below, a dangerous Mediterranean cyclone is at risk of coming to life: this is one of the most dangerous configurations for our latitudes. Due to the counterclockwise movement of the currents, the vortex It will attract warm air from the southern quadrants which, after crossing the sea and loading up with humidity, will provide a surplus of fuel (potential energy) for extreme weather events.

According to the latest updates from the European Centre, the risk is that cloudbursts and in extreme cases even the so-called “flash floods” which usually affect narrow areas of land, dumping huge quantities of water on the ground.

Which areas will need to be paid most attention to? The first to be hit will probably be Sardinia where there could be real downpours; then it will be the turn of the central-southern peninsular regions and Sicily, where it could fall up to over 2/300 l/m2 of rain in a very short timeequivalent to the rainfall expected in over 2 months. The bad weather will eventually reach the North with its load of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Given the still high time distance and the difficulty in tracing the precise trajectory of the cyclone, the trend could undergo changes in the coming days.

That said, it now seems certain that the storm end of season.

In short, the signals for a marked seasonal change from the main computing centers there are, all that remains is to follow the updates step by step to understand when exactly what is announced as the first real turning point of the season will arrive.