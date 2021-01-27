The weather in Germany is wintry again this Wednesday. Fresh snow is expected in large parts of the country – but it could be the last day of winter for now.

Stuttgart – This Wednesday is another reason to be happy for winter friends. The weather in Germany is still dominated by two low pressure areas, which again bring a lot of fresh snow to large parts of the Federal Republic. In the Black Forest, snow can fall up to 25 centimeters. The Thursday night starts relatively cold and with more snowfalls. In the second half of the night, however, the temperatures become increasingly mild and the snow turns into rain. In the next few days, massive precipitation in the form of rain can be expected, especially in the southern half, while winter remains in the north. However, winter could celebrate another comeback at the weekend.

We can expect masses of snow today and suddenly spring-like temperatures tomorrow.

It has been falling again and again for a few days Snow in Stuttgart. But that could be over after today.