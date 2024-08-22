Weather | Last night was exceptionally warm, such high temperatures are measured less often than once in 30 years

Weather|The temperature rose to almost 19 degrees in many places.

Wednesday’s and the night between Thursday was exceptionally warm in many places in Southern Finland for the time of year. For example, temperatures of almost 19 degrees were measured in places in Uusimaa.

Temperatures of 16-18 degrees were also measured at night in Kymenlaakso, Hämee, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Pirkanmaa.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Eveliina Tuovinen says that, according to statistics, equally high night temperatures are measured less often than once every 30 years at this time of year.

“The exceptional readings are due to the fact that warm, moist air has flowed into our country from the southwest. The low rainfall over the western and southern parts of the country has also increased the humidity,” says Tuovinen.

For the season considering that it will be warmer than average for the weekend as well.

For example, readings of up to 24-26 degrees are expected for the capital region on Sunday.

“The days at the end of summer can be such that the summer heat can continue here into August and even into September, but of course the hot days become rarer as September goes.”

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s heat statistics, there has been less than one hot day on average in September, according to Tuovinen, when looking at long-term averages.

“The last hot days were in September 2019, when there were three of them. In August, there are typically nine hot days on average, although the annual variation has been large,” says Tuovinen.