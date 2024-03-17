This Sunday, they are expected rains strong in the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Chiapas, while the strongest frost will be felt in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango, and on the contrary, there will be several states that will feel a heat 40 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service's General Forecast.

at dawn

Early this Sunday, cold front 40 will extend with stationary characteristics over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, it will maintain interaction with a low pressure channel over the northeast, center and east of the country, and with the jet stream subtropical, causing heavy rains with very strong points in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, intervals of showers in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo and Puebla, and isolated rains in Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico and Tlaxcala.

These rains may be accompanied by electric shocks and hail of different sizes, mainly in the northeast of the country. Likewise, wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are forecast in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí, gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and the probability of formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and gusts from 40 to 60 km/h in Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla and Tlaxcala, and in the Yucatán Peninsula.

High waves of 1 to 2 meters high are expected on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula and on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

On the other hand, a cold core low pressure located in the southwest of the United States will maintain conditions for intervals of showers in Baja California and Sonora, in addition to the possible fall of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California and wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora.

A low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast along with the entry of humidity from both coasts will generate showers with occasional heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, intervals of showers in Veracruz and isolated rains in Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Campeche and Quintana Roo. During the night, the atmosphere will be cold to very cold with fog banks and possible frost in mountain areas of the northwest, north, west, center and east of Mexico.

On day

Today, cold front 40 will continue with stationary characteristics over the north and northeast of the national territory, it will interact with a low pressure channel over the northeast, east and center of the country, in addition to the subtropical jet stream, generating showers. and occasional heavy rains in these regions, in addition to isolated rains and gusts of strong to very strong winds with possible dust devils in entities of the Mesa del Norte and the Mesa Central; In addition, the probability of formation of whirlwinds will persist in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

A cold core low pressure will remain in the southwest of the United States and will be associated with the polar jet stream, causing rain and showers in Baja California, as well as a probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of said state. On the other hand, a low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast, in interaction with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will generate rains and showers in said region, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula.

A low probability of rain will prevail over the west and south of the country, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as a hot to very hot environment in much of the national territory, with maximum temperatures that could exceed 40 °C in areas of Jalisco (coast ), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain and snow forecast for this Sunday, March 17, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Chiapas.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Guerrero and Quintana Roo.

Possible snow or sleet: Sierras of Baja California.

Heavy to very heavy rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides.

Very cold to freezing temperatures could cause the asphalt layer to freeze.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, March 17, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Durango (west), Nuevo León (south), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for sunrise this Sunday, March 17, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Sonora.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountain ranges of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, March 17, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Durango, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; and with possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero, Veracruz (north) , Oaxaca and Chiapas.