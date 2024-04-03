This Wednesday, they are expected rains strong in Chiapas and Tabasco, the frost The strongest will be felt in Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, and on the contrary, almost half of the states in the country will have a heat between 35 and 45 degrees, depending on the Forecast general of Meteorologic service National.

at dawn

Early this Wednesday, the Novena winter storm will move south of the United States, interacting with the polar and subtropical jet streams, will promote showers in Chihuahua and rains isolated in Baja California, Sonora, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León, all with electric shocks; In addition, streaks of wind from 70 to 90 km/h with dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, as well as wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in the northwest of the country.

Snow or sleet conditions will continue in the mountains of Sonora and Chihuahua, decreasing tonight. By the end of the day, the Ninth Winter Storm will move toward the central United States and will stop affecting Mexico.

Cold front No. 43 will travel through the northeast and east of the Mexican Republic, and will interact with a low pressure channel located from the south of the Gulf of Mexico to the Mexican southeast, causing showers in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and isolated rains in Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

The cold air mass associated with the front will be reinforced, generating a “North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

The southern component wind (surada) will continue with gusts of the same intensity in Oaxaca and Chiapas, and from 40 to 60 km/h in Tabasco and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The subtropical jet stream will cause wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with dust devils in entities in the west and center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico.

On day

Already today, this Wednesday, the cold front No. 43 will travel through the southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, generating rains and showers with electric shocks in the aforementioned regions, with heavy occasional rains forecast in Chiapas and Tabasco.

The mass of cold air that drives the front will cause a strong to very strong “North” event with high waves on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, fog banks in the east and southeast of the country, as well as of a cooling of temperatures in the northeast and east of the national territory.

On the other hand, a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment will remain over the west, center and south of the national territory, in addition to the Yucatan Peninsula; In contrast, a cold to very cold environment is expected with frost at dawn in the Northern Mesa states.

Finally, the subtropical jet stream will cause strong gusts of wind of 60 to 80 km/h in the north, northeast and west of Mexico, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the northwest, center and south of the national territory, including the Valley of Mexico, all with dust devils.

Rain, heat, cold and winds

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas and Tabasco.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Occasionally heavy rains could cause flooding, flooding and landslides.

Strong to intense winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Very cold to freezing minimum temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Chiapas, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Mexico City and Veracruz.

Forecast of minimum temperatures at dawn for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost, with frost: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost, with frost: mountains of Baja California and Coahuila.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C, with possible frost: mountains of Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán and State of Mexico.

Wind and wave forecast for this Wednesday, April 3, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves of 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Veracruz and Gulf of Tehuantepec; with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala and Puebla.