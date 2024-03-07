This Thursday they are expected rains strong and possible snow either sleet in Baja California, too snow or sleet in Sonora and Chihuahua, and rains more moderate in other states, while the temperatures further low are expected in the saws from Chihuahua and Durango, and heat of more than 40 degrees in at least seven states, according to the National Weather Service's General Forecast.

at dawn

Early this Thursday morning, the new cold front 39 will enter Baja California, will be associated with a polar trough and with the polar and subtropical jet currents, causing showers and rains strong punctual events as well as possible snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, and isolated rains in Sonora and Chihuahua, in addition to strong gusts of wind of 50 to 70 km/h in Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango, and gusts of up to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur and Sonora; These gusts of wind could be accompanied by dust devils.

A dry line over Coahuila will interact with the subtropical jet stream and with the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico, causing isolated rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; Likewise, strong gusts of wind of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the northeast and east of the national territory, and fog banks over the Sierra Madre Oriental.

Low pressure channels over the southeast of the national territory and the Yucatán Peninsula, in combination with the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause rains and intervals of showers in Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, and isolated rains in Veracruz , Puebla, Oaxaca and Campeche, accompanied by electric shocks.

On day

Already in the day, the cold front 39 will move over the northwest and gradually over northern Mexico, it will interact with a polar trough and with the polar and subtropical jet currents, generating strong to very strong wind gusts with dust devils, descent temperature, rain and showers in these regions, as well as the probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of Baja California.

A dry line will remain over Coahuila, and together with the subtropical jet stream and the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico, they will lead to isolated rains and intervals of showers in the northeast and east of the country, in addition to strong gusts of wind with possible formation of whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

The anticyclonic circulation at mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment over most of the Mexican Republic, including the Yucatan Peninsula and the Valley of Mexico, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 40°. C in areas of Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Campeche and Yucatán.

A low pressure channel over the southeast of the country and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico will cause showers in Chiapas.

Finally, strong to very strong gusts of wind are forecast with possible dust devils in the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, Yucatán Peninsula and the west of the country.

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for the morning of this Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountains of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Snow or sleet

Possible snow or sleet: mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Very cold temperatures could freeze the asphalt layers.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Heavy rains in Baja California could cause flooding, flooding and landslides.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Durango (northeast), Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

Wind and wave forecast for this Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust devils: Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Baja California.

South component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato; with possible formation of whirlwinds: Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California Sur, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves from 1 to 3 meters high: western coast of Baja California.