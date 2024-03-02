This Saturday, the strongest frost are expected in the saws of Chihuahua and Durangothen in those of Baja California and Sonoraand in general there are few rains planned in the national territory, while three states will feel heat greater than 40 degrees, according to the Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

Early morning

Early this Saturday, cold front 38 with stationary characteristics over the north and west of the Gulf of Mexico and a low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast will generate intervals of showers in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo, details the SMN.

The mass of cold air associated with the front modifies its thermal characteristics, however, the environment will remain cold to very cold during this night with possible frosts in the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic, in addition to fog banks prevailing in the northeast , east and southeast of the national territory. The dissipation of said front is expected in a few hours.

The subtropical jet stream will produce strong wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Baja California, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico and the Mexico City. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are also expected in Chiapas, Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

On day

Already today, this Saturday, a low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast will generate rains and showers in eastern and southeastern states of the country, with occasional heavy rains in areas of Chiapas.

The polar and subtropical jet currents will produce strong gusts of wind with dust devils in the northwest and north of the national territory, as well as rain and showers in Baja California.

A low pressure channel over Coahuila will cause strong gusts of wind with possible dust devils in the northeast of the country.

An anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate a warm to hot environment and a low probability of rain over much of the Mexican Republic.

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for this Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountain ranges of Baja California and Sonora.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Very cold to freezing temperatures could cause the asphalt layer to freeze.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Chiapas.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Baja California.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California Sur, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Campeche , Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Surf

Waves 2 to 3 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.