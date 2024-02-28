Early this Wednesday morning, they are expected rains strong in Sonora and Chihuahua, showerson the Baja California peninsula, and frost in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Baja California and Sonora with a possible drop in sleet And till snowaccording to him Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

Early morning

According to the SMN, in the next few hours a polar trough over Baja California and the humidity spread by the subtropical jet stream will produce rains strong points in Sonora and Chihuahua, showers in Baja California and Baja California Sur, decrease in temperature and winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California and possible dust devils in Baja California, Sonora and Coahuila.

In addition, a dry line extended over the Mexican northeast and the circulation of a high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will maintain the southern component wind (surada) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Veracruz (north).

On day

Already today, this Wednesday, a cold front will approach and enter over the north and northeast of Mexico, it will interact with low pressure at altitude over the northwest and with humidity transported by the subtropical jet stream, generating occasional showers and rains. strong in these regions, a drop in temperature and a probable fall of snow or sleet in mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, adds the SMN.

Additionally, a low pressure channel in the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico will increase the probability of rain and showers in the east of the Mexican Republic.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain a warm to hot environment in the west, center, northeast, east, south and southeast of the national territory, including the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, concludes the SMN.

Cold, rain, heat and winds

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for this Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California and Sonora.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Snow or sleet

Probability of snow or sleet: mountain ranges of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

Showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (north) and Veracruz (north).

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sinaloa and Guanajuato.

Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and hail, also causing an increase in the levels of rivers/streams and generating flooding, landslides or flooding.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils: Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible dust devils: Sonora, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.