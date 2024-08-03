Sunday, August 4, 2024
Weather | Kallio’s street party may play in rainy weather

August 3, 2024
The southern part of the country has been issued a heavy rain warning for Saturday, with the exception of Åland.

in Helsinki The Kalllio Block Party festival organized on Saturday may be organized in rainy conditions this year.

In the southern part of the country today, Saturday, there will be showers in many places and some of them may also hit the capital region, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki.

In the southern part of the country, with the exception of Åland, there is a heavy rain warning, says Rauhamäki.

“Locally, the water may come even harder. In a wider area, however, the deaf are not terribly strong. The daily accumulation could be 5–10 millimeters.”

Last in the event participants were able to enjoy the sunny weather. This was also reflected in the number of participants. Last year, according to estimates, there were a total of 20,000 revelers.

However, the number of participants may approach last year’s figures despite the weather, estimates Kallio Block Party’s permit and safety officer Ossi Williams on Friday for HS.

The free event was organized for the first time in 2011. This year, the festival includes various musical performances and food.

