Weather | July is becoming cooler than previously predicted

Weather|The sun will appear on Tuesday in the southern parts of the country and on the coast, but on Wednesday it will rain again in the south as well.

unstable, rain and thunder showers almost every day in different parts of the country.

I saw Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Joonas Koskela summarizes the weather for the first week of July.

“On Monday evening, quite brisk rain showers will move towards the north in Eastern Finland, and it will also rain in Lapland and other parts of Northern Finland,” he says.

On Tuesday, the rains will mostly focus on the north, and southern Finland, especially the southern coast, will be quite sunny and dusty.

“However, for Tuesday, a gusty southwesterly wind is also expected to the south. Tuesday’s temperatures will be above 20 degrees inland, close to 20 degrees on the coast, and around 20-23 degrees elsewhere in the south,” says Koskela.

Poutainen after Tuesday, the rain showers will also return to the south on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday morning in Southern Finland, it can rain briskly, if the forecast comes true as it is.”

On Thursday, southern Finland will possibly be dustier again.

“Then from the end of the week, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be showers every day, as well as windier and partly cooler.”

When the sun is shining, the temperature is generally around 20 degrees throughout the week, so it won’t be too cold despite the rain.

I’m asking according to, it is still difficult to assess the location of thunderstorms after many days.

“In the coming days, there may actually be thunderstorms mostly in the north. Wednesday’s showers here in the south may not be accompanied by thunder, just rain. By the end of the week, the situation is already different, because from Friday onwards, even in the south, there can be thunderstorms every day,” he says.

Foreca has published information on the forecast for the whole of July, according to which July would be cooler than previously predicted.

According to Koskela, the forecast changed from before, because in the most recent forecasts, a wide area of ​​low pressure has moved more over Finland in the first two weeks of July, while it was stronger over Sweden and Norway before.

“At that time, warm air will not be able to flow into Finland as the previous forecasts showed, and it is expected to be unstable,” says Koskela.