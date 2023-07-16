Weather | Japan warned of the danger of heat stroke, heavy rains and scorching heat in other parts of Asia as well

The Japanese government warned on Sunday of a heat wave that threatened tens of millions of people.

of Japan On Sunday, the government warned tens of millions of people of the risk of heat stroke, as temperatures soared close to 40 degrees in some places. Warnings were given about the heat, especially in the eastern and southwestern parts of the country.

In the city of Kiryu, north of Tokyo, 39.7 degrees were measured on Sunday. Japan’s highest ever recorded temperature is 41.1 degrees, recorded twice in 2018 and 2020.

At the same time, heavy rains disciplined other areas. In the northern part of the country, one person was found dead in a car left under the flood on Sunday. A week earlier, seven people died in similar weather conditions in the southwestern part of the country.

in South Korea caused by heavy rains at least 37 people have died in floods and landslides, the country’s interior ministry said on Sunday. In addition, several people were reported to be still missing.

By Sunday morning, a total of more than 7,500 people had gone to the evacuation center due to the heavy rains.

In the central North Chungcheong province, nine people died on Saturday after being trapped in an underground tunnel. More than ten cars were trapped in the tunnel when a nearby river overflowed its banks. As the rescue work continues, it is feared that more dead people will be found in the tunnel.

On Sunday, a search patrol worked near a bus that was blocked by water in South Korea.

of India in the northern parts, at least 90 people have died as a result of heavy rains. The rains have been followed by scorching heat. Floods and landslides are typical in India during the monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

China was also warned on Sunday about temperatures, which were predicted to rise to 40-45 degrees in the Xinjiang province and 39 degrees in the Guangxi region.