Weather | It’s windy now in Helsinki, the storm is keeping the rescue service busy

The wind is expected to subside by Thursday morning.

Helsinki a strong wind is blowing now. A gust of 23 meters per second was measured at the Kumpula measuring station.

The wind is even stronger at sea, where Gusts have risen to well over 20 meters per second, says the meteorologist on duty Ari-Juhani Punkka From the Institute of Meteorology.

“This could be characterized as a typical November storm,” says Punkka.

The wind will still pick up towards night, but on Thursday morning the weather should already be milder, Punkka says.

Before that, however, strong Gusts can cause damage, for example, to trees in poor condition and by knocking things over on construction sites.

Hard the wind employs the rescue service. Since 6:00 a.m., the rescue service has received several damage control tasks, says the fire marshal on duty Janne Taskinen.

The tasks have been minor property damage, for example roof sheeting coming off.