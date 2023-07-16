Weather | It’s pointless to dream about the heat at the end of the month, says the meteorologist

The first half of the summer has been warmer than usual. The latter half seems to be cooler than average.

Early summer was dry and warm, late summer will be unstable. This was seen by the meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen would summarize the weather phenomena of summer 2023 in the middle of summer.

According to the monthly forecast of ECMWF, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the latter half of July will be cool in Finland and the rest of Northern Europe.

“In the beginning of the week, a larger area of ​​low pressure will arrive, which has slowly crept over Scandinavia and Finland from the North Atlantic. It will run here this coming week,” says Keränen.

For the whole of July, there are rain showers all over Finland. According to Keränen, it is difficult to predict the exact locations of deaf people.

It’s useless to dream about the heat. According to Keränen, there do not seem to be any of those in July.

When looking further into the monthly forecast, a “warm anomaly signal” is visible. According to Keränen, it could be concluded that the temperatures remain quite similar.

“There may be isolated heatwaves.”

Keränen reminds that the further one forecasts, the more uncertain the forecasts become.

Summer According to Keränen, the first half has been warmer than usual compared to long-term averages. The latter half seems to be cooler than average.

However, the deviations are small. Taken as a whole, the summer would seem like a very traditional Finnish summer. are booming in Europe extreme heat have not hit Finland.

“It has been quite warm, but not such a long hot period. Of course, nowadays there is a small deviation in the warmer direction, but of course that also varies,” says Keränen.

According to the statistics of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the summer heat peak was measured on June 20 in Kankaanpää at Niinisalo airport. The temperature was 31.6 degrees.

Looking at southern and central Finland, the early summer seemed dry, but the rains at the end of June brought relief to nature. July has been dry in northern Finland.

“Now in the coming week, rain is coming to the north as well. For example, river levels have been really low. Now the situation will probably normalize,” says Keränen.