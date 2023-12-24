Weather | It's freezing all over the country on Christmas Day

It's freezing all over the country at Christmas, the temperature falls between one and ten degrees below zero.

Christmas holidays the weather is quite wintry in the whole country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Some snowfall is received in North Karelia and from there towards the north in Kainuu and Lapland.

It's freezing all over the country at Christmas, the temperature falls between one and ten degrees below zero. Cloudiness is abundant throughout Finland during the Christmas holidays.

On Boxing Day tomorrow, the snowfall may remain mainly as flakes.

Christmas return traffic is expected to start already this afternoon. The busiest return traffic is on the main roads tomorrow.

A driving weather warning has been issued for this day for a large part of Lapland and the eastern parts of the country.