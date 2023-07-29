Italy split again on the weather front: thunderstorms are expected on the last weekend of July, sometimes strong in the North and 38°C in the South. Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it, remember that even less intense phenomena, compared to the extreme ones recorded in the last 3 weeks, deserve attention: by carefully consulting the weather maps, we discover an important afternoon-evening pitfall for Northern Italy. A cyclone centered on Scotland will send more unstable North Atlantic air towards the Alpine regions: from the afternoon several thunderstorms will break out in the mountains in the North which could reach the plains of Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia in the evening.

These phenomena, fueled by the high humidity present in the Po Valley, could be intense at times with ‘large’ hail; remember, in fact, explains iLMeteo.it, the classification of hailstones: hail is defined as ‘small’ if the diameter is less than 1.9 cm, ‘large’ if between 1.9 and 4.45 cm, ‘very large’ between 4.45 and 6.99 cm and ‘giant’ if the diameter is greater than 6.99 cm.

It goes without saying that the 19 cm grain, better to say the ‘Coconut’ following the ‘TORRO’ classification, which fell in Friuli at Azzano Decimo a few km south of Pordenone, was ‘giant’: on the late evening of 24 July, in fact , the ‘ice coconut’ that fell in Friuli broke the European record for this phenomenon. We know that the absolute world record, however, still stands from July 23, 2010 with 20.3 cm of hail recorded in South Dakota, USA, but we came extremely close to breaking this record.

FORECASTS

If thunderstorms arrive in the North with local hailstorms between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, we will be decidedly fine in the center, while in the South the African anticyclonic push will once again be talked about, albeit for a short time: maximum expectations are up to 38 degrees in Agrigento, Oristano and Syracuse, 37°C in Catania, Foggia and Ragusa.

In short, a last weekend in July to follow carefully, then the month of August could start with still some instability and showers in the North, but with less African temperatures in the South.

IN DETAIL

Saturday 29. In the North: sunny with afternoon thunderstorms in the Alps encroaching on the adjacent plains in the evening. In the Centre: sunny with rising temperatures. In the South: beautiful day with rising temperatures especially on the Major Islands.

Sunday 30. In the North: sunny with some strong thunderstorms until the morning in the Alps encroaching on the adjacent plains. In the Centre: sunny with temperatures slightly increasing. In the South: beautiful day with very hot temperatures especially on the Major Islands.

Monday 31. In the North: sunny, afternoon showers on the hills. In the Centre: beautiful day, isolated showers on the hills. In the South: beautiful day with warm temperatures.

TREND: new week marked by normal temperatures and some frequent thunderstorms in the North.