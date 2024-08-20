Italy is still prey to bad weather, at the mercy of the cyclone that has led to a collapse in temperatures in the past few hours. But high pressure will soon return, with heat and temperatures up to 35-37°C over the weekend. These are the experts’ weather forecasts for today, Tuesday 20 August, and for the next few days.

From cyclone to sun, the experts’ forecasts

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.itmeanwhile confirms the danger associated with the cyclone passing over our country, with thunderstorms and rain at times persistent especially on the Adriatic coast and in the South. The phenomena will be intensified by the sea temperature, with the water locally still at 28-29°C.

All this surplus of marine heat, a memory of the ‘dictatorship’ of the African anticyclone Charon, which lasted a good 35 days, provides energy to the storms that develop more intensely in the open sea and along the coasts.

In the next few hours we will therefore have violent showers from Romagna to Molise, but also between Sicily, Calabria and lower Campania another area of ​​severe bad weather will develop: we must imagine the circulation of disturbed currents around an eye of the cyclone located on the central Tyrrhenian Sea.

We will have a ‘double attack’, from the east north-east towards the central northern Adriatic regions and from the west south-west towards the South. It will be the classic cyclonic spinning top that, at the moment, is right above our heads.

This spinning top will then move on Wednesday 21 August towards Greece and Turkey, favouring a general improvement in our country, except for some last thunderstorms in the South and on the Adriatic coast, especially close to the mountains.

From Thursday, high pressure will return forcefully and the summer-ruining cyclone will be just a memory: we will once again have sunshine and temperatures of 30°C everywhere, with peaks over 35. In fact, over the weekend, the hottest cities will be Taranto and Benevento with 37°C, followed by Caserta, Ferrara, Foggia and Terni with 36°C.

The thermometer will rise, but not to the record values ​​of the last few weeks; in fact, a new Atlantic disturbance is expected from Sunday evening to bring back average temperatures and some scattered showers.

The African Summer is over, thankfully: we will not miss the 40-42°C in the shade that made us suffer incredibly in this scorching season of 2024.

The forecasts in detail

Tuesday 20: In the North: increasingly stable weather except in the North-East. In the Center: thunderstorms especially on the Adriatic coast, sunny elsewhere. In the South: unstable with scattered thunderstorms.

Wednesday 21: In the North: clear or partly cloudy everywhere. In the Center: partly cloudy. In the South: last clouds then improving.

Thursday 22: In the North: sunny, warm, some showers in the Alps. In the Center: sunny and warm. In the South: sunny and warm, more clouds in Sicily and on the mountains.

Trend: good weather until Sunday then Atlantic disturbance arriving.