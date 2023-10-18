Weather, Italy divided in two: risk of storms in the North, strong heat in the South

In the North, storms, in the South, unseasonably hot weather. The next few days will be a divided Italy from a meteorological point of view, according to the forecasts of the website ilmeteo.it.

From tomorrow, widespread bad weather is expected in all regions of the North while good weather will prevail in the South. The effect of the arrival of a disturbance from Northern Europe, which will coincide with a strong pull of very warm currents from North Africa. These will envelop all the southern regions and part of the Center, favoring higher pressure values ​​and warm temperatures.

Next weekend could also be affected by bad autumn weather. According to the latest updates, a resurgence of rainfall will be possible which, this time, will also involve the southern regions.