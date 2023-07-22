The record heat in which Italy has been gripping for days is now concentrated in the Centre-South which continues to deal with scorching temperatures, while bad weather has hit the North of the Peninsula with thunderstorms and bleachers. An Italy that due to the weather appears divided in two also according to the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health: the red dot (alert level 3, the maximum) affects 18 cities over the weekend and are concentrated in the central-southern part of the country; green dot (zero alert), however, also today and tomorrow in 7 northern capitals.

The red dot cities are today Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Bologna today will pass to alert level 1 (yellow dot), the same already reported for Genoa. Bolzano, Brescia, Milan, Turin, Trieste, Venice and Verona benefit from days of respite from the heat, all with a green dot.

BAD WEATHER IN THE NORTH

Bad weather raged in the North yesterday. Whirlwind in the Milanese, in the Gorgonzola area in the direction of Gessate, with uprooted plants and uncovered roofs, and hailstorms throughout Lombardy. Water bomb in the area of Monzaheavy hail in the area of Mantuarain and wind in the province of Varese. In Capriano del Colle, in the province of Bresciatwo workers were hit by windows torn out by bad weather and falling on the two workers from a height of about 5-6 meters.

A woman was hit by a tree on a farm in Castelletto Sopra Ticino, in the province of Novara, sustaining serious injuries. The 118 doctors intervened on the spot.

A man was struck by lightning while sitting on a bench near a tree Verona. The man was rescued by 118 who gave him cardiac massage and then transported him to the emergency room. The police also attended the scene.

Rain, gusts of wind and a violent hailstorm yesterday morning also hit the Trentino. In particular, the grains of ice whitewashed the Vallarsa, flooded streets like rivers.

FORECASTS

Antonio Sanò, founder of iLMeteo.it, explains to Adnkronos that “when there is a moment, a summer crisis, it seems that something is about to change profoundly. While in reality, weather breaks are quite normal, especially in the second half of July”.

“This time the phenomena were particularly violent because the temperatures and humidity are very high, especially in the Po Valley – says Sanò – it is an infiltration, and not a perturbation. The slightly cooler and more humid air at high altitudes from Northern Europe, where summer has not yet arrived, arrives from France towards the Alps and triggers, by contrast, these storm clouds that rise up to 10-11 thousand meters and are full of rain and ice. When, these cells from the Alps and from the Pre-Alps, they approach, meet the heat that rises from the plain and the particles grow larger in a swirling motion to create hail that gradually gets bigger, like an onion, until it becomes the grains we have seen”.

In the pre-Alpine belt, in Lombardy and above all in the Triveneto, “the situation will be unstable” even today, with a greater involvement also in central and western Emilia – predicts Sanò – On Sunday the weather will improve everywhere, because the anticyclone will expand again and lead to the beginning of next week, a short but new, yet another heat wave that we have called Charon bis because it is always Charon who had gone away for a moment but who returns. In the southern regions we expect truly remarkable peaks in Puglia, in the area of ​​Foggia and Taranto, but also in Sicily in the internal areas of the provinces of Syracuse, Catania and Ragusa where 45 degrees could easily be reached. As well as in the interior of Sardinia, in the Campidano area, in the hinterland of Cagliari, where we expect a new peak of 45 degrees at the beginning of next week”.