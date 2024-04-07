Weather | It will still snow in Lapland, it will rain elsewhere

On Wednesday, it may be almost summer-like in Southeastern Finland.

Snow showers will mostly recede on Monday, but there is still another dose of snow in store for Lapland. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, five centimeters of snow can be expected on both sides.

The sunniest places can be found on the coast of the Pärämere and in the south. From the afternoon at the latest, rain showers will arrive in Western Finland. By evening, the deaf move to the eastern part of the country. In southern Finland, there will be no rain.

A flood warning has been issued for Northern Finland, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia. A bad driving weather warning has been issued for North Ostrobothnia, Kainuise and Lapland.

The night before Tuesday will be dusty, fog clouds will appear in places. In the central and northern parts of the country, temperatures drop to freezing.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute estimated on Sunday that there will be even sunnier and warmer weather on Tuesday. It will rain in Finland on Wednesday. The warmest air mass is over Southeast Finland, and there, when the sun is shining, temperatures can reach up to 18 degrees.