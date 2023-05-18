Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | It will still be quite cool on Maundy Thursday, but it will warm up from Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | It will still be quite cool on Maundy Thursday, but it will warm up from Friday

On Warm Thursday, the temperature will be around 10 degrees or below throughout the country.

Weather is unstable and quite cool today, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The temperature hovers around 10 degrees or below throughout the country. The rains are concentrated in the western and northern parts of the country. In Lapland, it can rain the night before Thursday and even snow in the morning.

On Friday, the weather will clear up and warm up. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, during the weekend the temperature will rise to around 20 degrees throughout the country.

At the latest next week we are already worried about the heat readings, says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen.

“I don’t dare to promise heat for the weekend yet, but temperatures of a good 20 degrees will actually be in a large part of the country on Saturday and Sunday,” says Keränen.

“Especially in the south, it can reach around 22-23 degrees during the weekend.”

See also  Bicycle navigation The incomprehensible mocha paid Finland the European Championship medal - the navigator took the wrong map with him

#Weather #cool #Maundy #Thursday #warm #Friday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Apple bets on inclusion with new features on iPhone for people with disabilities

Apple bets on inclusion with new features on iPhone for people with disabilities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result