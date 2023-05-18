Weather | It will still be quite cool on Maundy Thursday, but it will warm up from Friday

On Warm Thursday, the temperature will be around 10 degrees or below throughout the country.

Weather is unstable and quite cool today, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The temperature hovers around 10 degrees or below throughout the country. The rains are concentrated in the western and northern parts of the country. In Lapland, it can rain the night before Thursday and even snow in the morning.

On Friday, the weather will clear up and warm up. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, during the weekend the temperature will rise to around 20 degrees throughout the country.

At the latest next week we are already worried about the heat readings, says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen.

“I don’t dare to promise heat for the weekend yet, but temperatures of a good 20 degrees will actually be in a large part of the country on Saturday and Sunday,” says Keränen.

“Especially in the south, it can reach around 22-23 degrees during the weekend.”