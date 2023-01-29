Weather | It will snow, sleet and rain on Monday – Driving weather is bad almost all over Finland

The snowfall area will hit the western part of the country already during the night before Monday, and the rains will continue widely throughout the day.

29.1. 18:33

To Finland rains will arrive on Monday, which will start as snow but turn into sleet and water, especially in the southern part of the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki.

The snowfall area will hit the western part of the country already during the night before Monday, and the rains will continue widely throughout the day. Only the northernmost Lapland remains without snowfall.

According to the meteorologist, the heaviest snowfall will fall in the middle of the country.

“In the vicinity of Joensuu, for example, there may be about 15 centimeters of snow. Another slightly stronger spot is around Oulu, where 10–15 centimeters can fall.”

Down south there are a few plus degrees during the day, otherwise the temperature is slightly below zero. In the Lapland region, the reading can drop close to 10 degrees below zero.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad or very bad driving weather throughout the entire country on Monday, with the exception of the northernmost Lapland.