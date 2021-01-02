Weather It will snow on Saturday, especially in the eastern part of the country, driving will become bad in much of the country

In Lapland and on the west coast, Saturday’s weather is rainy.

To Finland a low-pressure center and the associated snowfall area are arriving today from the direction of the Karelian isthmus, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen.

“(In the morning) that snow area is on the east side of the axis between Helsinki and the northern parts of North Karelia, and it gradually pushes west from it during this day. Snowfall is expected in much of the eastern part of the country and in the area between Central Finland and Uusimaa, ”he says.

In total, a snowfall area today brings 5 ​​to 10 cents of snow to the areas below. Driving conditions are therefore very poor in Kymenlaakso and South Karelia, and the Finnish Meteorological Institute has also warned of bad driving weather elsewhere in eastern Finland from North Karelia to Central Finland and Kanta-Häme.

“Lapland has a sunnier day and no rain is expected there. Similarly, there should be no rain at all in the West Coast provinces today, ”says Siiskonen.

On the south coast the temperature stays close to zero over the weekend, and elsewhere in southern and central Finland there are minus degrees from one to five.

“In cloudy snowy weather, temperatures can’t drop very low, but it’s a little frosty,” says Siiskonen.

In Lapland, the cloud cover may even crack in places, and temperatures may drop below below -25 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

According to Siiskonen, the snowfalls in southern Finland will start to subside on Sunday, and snow can also rain 1–5 cents in the western parts of the country. Most of the snow still comes to the east on Sundays.