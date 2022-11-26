Saturday, November 26, 2022
Weather | It will snow more at the weekend – the driving weather can be bad on the south coast starting in the evening

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
Snowfall will occur during the weekend, at least on the south coast. Freezing rain is also possible.

On Saturday it is worth preparing for bad driving weather on the south coast starting in the evening. In Uusimaa and Western Finland, both snow and freezing rain can occur, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

A few centimeters of snow will accumulate on Saturday, but on Sunday the snowfall will be thicker and it will fall over a wider area.

The driving weather will become potentially dangerous on Sunday also in Central Ostrobothnia and south of it on the west coast and in the interior of western Finland.

Size In Finland, it will be freezing on both days of the weekend, except for the archipelago of Southwest Finland. At most, it can be ten degrees below freezing in the northern parts of the country.

Despite the high pressure, the weekend is mostly cloudy. The sun may be glinting through the cloud cover holiday in Eastern Finland.

